Galloway Township fire & EMT first responders introduce Absegami High School students to the life of emergency work

It’s not everyday that we get a chance to meet actual heroes. The students of Absegami High School had that opportunity on Thursday, Feb. 28 as members of the Galloway Township Fire Departments and EMTs held a presentation assembly for students to introduce them to the important work that they do and how students can get involved.
The presentation included the opportunity for students to explore the ambulances and firetrucks in the department. Students even got a chance to go on the ladder truck in the air.
Presenters from the departments included Richard Taroncher, Matthew Dempsey, Joseph Ward, Richard Smith, Scott Winneberger, Brendan Sibson, Kolby Rundio, Louis Miranda III, Bryan Hofstetter, Stephen Hand, Stacey Rodenas, Daniel Goldfarb, Taylor Mooney, Bobby Thompson and Vee Castro.