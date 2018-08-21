GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Tiffany Silva, 18, was crowned the 2018 USA Ambassador Teen at a ceremony in Palm Harbor, Florida, while thousands of people around the country watched through an online livestream.
The USA Ambassador Pageant was founded in 2010 with the goal to promote each contestant’s strengths while encouraging them to be involved and serve as ambassadors in their communities.
“The pageant gives everybody a chance to go out into their community and have a voice on something that they’re really passionate about,” said Silva. “By having a crown, it gives them a chance to have their voice heard.”
Silva is a recent graduate of Chartertech High School and already has a long list of service to the community under her belt.
In 2015, she founded Sock it to Me, which provides much needed socks to nursing homes in the local area.
“A lot of people don’t know that one of the things that nursing homes run out of the most are socks,” said Silva. “So we decided to do a sock drive, and we ended up with over a thousand pairs of socks to donate to nursing homes.”
For her sixteenth birthday, instead of asking for gifts, she asked that friends, family and businesses donate essential items which would be put into zip lock bags and distributed to the homeless. They ended up distributing 300 bags.
Along with the aforementioned community service, Silva has also done a drive to collect toys for children in transitional homes and a clothing drive for people affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. She has run two Alex’s Lemonade Stands, which raise money for childhood cancer. For Mother’s Day, she handed out flowers to mothers in local nursing homes and to new mothers in the maternity ward of a hospital.
“I plan to do a lot of things with my new title, and I plan on making a lot of differences throughout my reign,” said Silva.