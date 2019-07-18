Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township held a free Food Fun program for kids on Friday, July 5 at the branch at 1 p.m.
Kids and teens came out to mix a little science with a great treat and beat the summer heat.
In keeping with the Summer Reading Program 2019 "Universe of Stories" theme, they made fudge and created their own galaxy with M&M planets and cookie asteroids and comets.
If interested in more cuisine-crafting activities at ACLS/Galloway Township, kids ages 8 and older are welcome to join in next month on Food Fun Friday, Aug. 2 at 1 p.m. Registration is requested. Please advise staff of any food allergies.
Atlantic County Library System/Galloway Township is located at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352.