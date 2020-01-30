013020_gal_libpaint

 Karen Nowalsky / Provided

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted the first of its four-weeks acrylic painting classes for adults Wednesday, Jan. 22.

This course covers mapping out interesting compositions, creating the illusion of depth, learning brushstroke techniques, and practicing color mixing.

The 18 students created their own unique landscape, as led by art instructor Jen Burke.

Register to join for the remaining three Wednesdays, Jan. 29, and Feb. 5 and 12 at 6:30 p.m. Registration and a $20 supply fee are required.

The library is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road and may be reached by calling 609-652-2352, or see AtlanticLibrary.org.

