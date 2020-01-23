GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted its monthly DIY crafting for kids on Saturday, Jan. 11. Participants joined branch librarian Miss Shagufta for an easy do-it-yourself project that they made and took home. This month the children crafted a homemade wreath decoration to hang.
Upcoming Kids' DIY Jr. sessions will be noon Saturday, Feb. 8, and noon Saturday, March 7. The free program is suggested for ages 5-8. Registration is required as supplies are limited.
The township library branch is at 306 East Jimmie Leeds Road. For more information call 609-652-2352 or see AtlanticLibrary.org.
