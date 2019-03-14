Galloway Township library hosts 'Read Local!' author event Saturday, March 23

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Library System Galloway Township is holding a special "Read Local!" author event on Saturday, March 23 at 2 p.m. for adults.
You've heard of shopping and eating local — now you can read local. Meet with local authors Beth Ciotta, Mary Ann Trail, Arthur Higbee with Daniel David Jones, and Emari DiGiorgio. Each author will be giving a brief talk, and be sure to follow our social media for announcements about the Read Local! event.
Learn about the authors and their books (which include romance, poetry, historical fiction and nonfiction nonfiction genres) below.
Beth Ciotta
Works
The Weekend Wife, Beauty & the Biker, Obsessed, Scandalous Spirits, Marry Poppins, Enchanting Christmas (and many others)
Storytelling comes naturally to award-winning author Beth Ciotta. Dubbed "fun and sexy" by Publisher's Weekly and "delightfully imaginative" by the Chicago Tribune, Beth is published in contemporary, historical, steampunk, and paranormal romantic fiction. Her publishers include: Hachette, St. Martins Press, Berkley, HQN (Harlequin), Medallion Media, Belle Books, and Radish Fiction. She also publishes independently under BC Ink.
Learn more at www.bethciotta.com.
Mary Ann Trail
Works
Uniting enemies : a historical novel of 1801, Facing enemies : a historical novel of 1803
Mary Ann Trail is an author, traveler, mother and lover of history. A history major in college, she is a lifelong resident of southern New Jersey, where she spent most of her professional life as a college librarian. Learn more at www.Maryanntrail.com.
Emari DiGiorgio
Works
Girl Torpedo, and The Things a Body Might Become
Emari DiGiorgio is the winner of the 2017 Numinous Orison, Luminous Origin Literary Award, the recipient of the Auburn Witness Poetry Prize, the Ellen La Forge Memorial Poetry Prize, the Elinor Benedict Poetry Prize, RHINO's Founder's Prize, and a poetry fellowship from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. She teaches at Stockton University, is a Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation Poet and hosts World Above, a monthly reading series in Atlantic City, NJ. Learn more at www.emaridigiorgio.com.
Daniel David Jones & Arthur J. Higbee
Work
True story of promising forecast : a miracle rescue at sea
Local authors and shipwreck survivors Daniel David Jones and Arthur J. Higbee draw on more than fifty years' experience to describe aspects of life in the area and in particular the near-death experience portrayed in "A Promising Forecast: A Miracle Rescue at Sea." Their book is a true account of a shipwreck off the coast of Ocean City, the authors' determination to survive, and a rescue that almost didn't happen. Both live in South Jersey with their wives and families, and love writing about the ocean and fishing stories.