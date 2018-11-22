Galloway Township Middle School student council sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive to assist the Beacon Evangelical Free Church's Thanksgiving Baskets program. The school made a contribution of 560 holiday food items.
Galloway Township Middle School donates to food baskets program
Sherry Page
Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.
Get email notifications on Sherry Page daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Sherry Page posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23