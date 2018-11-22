112218_gal_fooddrive1
Buy Now

Galloway Township Middle School student council sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive to assist the Beacon Evangelical Free Church's Thanksgiving Baskets program. The school made a contribution of 560 holiday food items. Pictured from left are Jenna Mullin; Sameera Hossain; Xander Mass; Olivia Vanelli, student council president; Andrew Krumaker, student council vice president; Louisse Leus; Victoria Thrunk; and Kevin Krumaker, student council adviser.

 Submitted

Galloway Township Middle School student council sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive to assist the Beacon Evangelical Free Church's Thanksgiving Baskets program. The school made a contribution of 560 holiday food items.

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.

Load comments