Galloway Township Police Blotter - March 3 to March 9

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Lawrence L. Griffin, 47, of Barnegat, was arrested on March 8 and charged with possession of CDS.
Jacqueline McIlvain, 34, of Georgetown, DE, was arrested on March 8 and charged with DWI.
Kenyotta N. Timmons, 44, of Vineland, was arrested on March 7 and charged with possession of imitation firearm and hindering apprehension.
Jeffrey H. Skinner III, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on March 6 and charged with possession of CDS.
Christopher P. Mander, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested on March 5 and charged with possession of CDS.