Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Samantha J. Fornarotto, 31, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Officer Michael Osorio and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance Dec. 15.
A 14-year-old boy from Egg Harbor City was arrested by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with theft Dec. 16.
A 15-year-old boy from Galloway Township was arrested by Officer Nicholas Stewart and charged with theft Dec. 16.
Jamie L. Ippoliti, 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Officer Richard Arroyo Jr. and charged with hindering apprehension Dec. 17.
Shawna R. Ramsey, 33 of Trevose, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle Dec. 17.
Christopher M. Miller, 34, of Philadelphia, was arrested by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle Dec. 17.
A 16-year-old boy from Galloway Township was arrested by Detective Fenil Gandhi and charged with receiving stolen property Dec. 17.
A 17-year-old boy from Atlantic City was arrested by Detective Fenil Gandhi and charged with fraud Dec. 17
Christopher M. Manzo, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with theft Dec. 18.
Mohamed Ashraf Saad, 24, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested by K9 Officer Brent Lopez and charged with possession of CDS Dec. 20.
Jessica L. Conti, 42, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Officer Mark Kienzle and charged with possession of CDS, hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 21.
Sean M. Stabile, 21, of Absecon, was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 21.
