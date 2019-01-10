Galloway Township Police Blotter December 23-29, 2018

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Steven C. Palmer, 27, of Galloway Township was arrested and charged Dec. 29 with resisting arrest-flight, criminal trespassing and obstructing administration of law.
Leah J. Bailey, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged Dec. 29 with possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Diana Ganiel, 54, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged Dec. 28 with driving while intoxicated.
Kelsey M. Emmell, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with possession of CDS.
Sylwia M. Kaminska, 44, of Absecon, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with aggravated assault.
Kevin M. Kelly, 51, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with DWI.
Christine A. Brown, 50 of Tuckerton, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with distribution of CDS, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler J. Reed, 20, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged Dec. 24 with possession of CDS.
Steven M. Maclean, 48, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.