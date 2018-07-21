Steven C. Palmer, 27, of Galloway, was arrested July 13 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Arthur G. Lowen, 59, of Absecon, was arrested July 12 and charged with use of offensive language.
Amber N. McBall, 28, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Billy V. Davis III, 31, of Galloway, was arrested July 9 and charged with obstructing administration of law.
Andres Velez, 22, of Princeton, was arrested July 9 and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
David L. Hood Jr., 25, of Mays Landing, was arrested July 7 and charged with assault of police.
Steven C. Palmer, 27, of Galloway, was arrested July 8 by Sgt. Vincent H. Ceci and charged with defiant trespassing.
A 14-year-old male from Galloway was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of CDS.