Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Jaime L. Arnold, 45, of Galloway Township, was arrested by K9 Officer Brent Lopez and charged with assault on police, resisting arrest and improper behavior June 22.
Anna M. Braxton, 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested by K9 Officer Brent Lopez and charged with resisting arrest and contempt of court order June 22.
Aharon O. Jones, 45, of Galloway Township, was arrested by K9 Officer Brent Lopez and charged with contempt of court order June 22.
Julianne R. Hernandez, 24, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Officer James Mulholland and charged with assault on health care worker, threaten to kill and improper behavior June 21.
Keith O. Flores, 30, of Bronx, New York, was arrested by Officer Paul Smith Jr. and charged with shoplifting June 21.
Cherie P. Petitgout, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with driving while intoxicated June 17
Richard A. Coles, 74, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer David LaSassa and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia June 16
Jared R. Ashdown, 25, of Wall Township, was arrested by Officer John Mooney and charged with DWI June 16
Ravi Patel, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer William Warrell and charged with DWI June 16