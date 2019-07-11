Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Travis M. Randolph, 36 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. William Kline and charged with Assault on Police, Use/ Threat to Use Force, Improper Behavior, and Obstructing Administration of Law on June 29
Margo I. Watts, 60 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. David LaSassa and charged with Credit Card Fraud on June 29
Alexander P. Dockery, 24 of Absecon, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with DWI on June 29
Adam B. Jones, 20 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Cody Trout and charged with Possession of CDS, Manufacturing/Distributing CDS, Possessing/Distributing CDS within 500 Ft. of Public Housing Facility, and Failing to give CDS to Police on June 27
Rodney L. Sarao Jr., 21 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. Alex Bennett and charged with Possession of CDS on June 27
Jason S. Cintron, 35 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested by Sgt. Jason Kiamos and charged with Possession of CDS, Distributing CDS, Distributing CDS within 500 Ft. of Public Housing, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on June 27
Victor J. Petrilli Jr., 55 of Mullica, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Alvin Cantona and charged with DWI on June 27
David T. Skeele, 24 of Galloway was arrested by Ofc. James Mulholland and charged with Contempt of Court Order on June 26
Richard S. Johnson, 55 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Gregory Gillespie and charged with Hindering Apprehension and Obstructing Administration of Law on June 24
Breanne M. Ford, 28 of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ was arrested by Ofc. Brent Lopez and charged with Possession of CDS on June 24
Dan C. Mays, 27 of Vorhees, NJ was arrested by Ofc. Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with Hindering Apprehension on June 23