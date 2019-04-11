Galloway Township Police Blotter, March 24 - 30

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Nehalkuma K. Patel, 36, of Galloway, was arrested on March 29 and charged with DWI and reckless driving.
Brian L. Decamp, 50, of Chatsworth, was arrested on March 27 and charged with possession of CDS.
Gregory F. Holowach, 66, of Galloway, was arrested on March 26 and charged with DWI.
Robert H. Suggs, 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested on March 25 and charged with possession of CDS.