Galloway Township Police Blotter Nov. 18-24

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
David Skeele, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 23 by Officer Paul Dooner and charged with harassment and contempt of a court order.
Erin C. Wilson, 41, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 22 by Officer Mateusz Ryba and charged with contempt.
Heather L. Oliver, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 20 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rachel A. Maddelin, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 20 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with possession of CDS.
William M. Kaisinger, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 20 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with possession of CDS.
Phillip G. Carrion, 26, of Galloway Township was arrested Nov. 19 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with obstructing administration of law.
Cheyanne B. Andros, 21, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 19 by Officer Mark Kienzle and charged with assault on health care workers.
A 17-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Nov. 21 by Officer Cody Trout and charged with aggravated assault w/bodily injury, criminal mischief, alcoholic beverage under legal age, resisting arrest and obstructing administration of law.
A 17-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Nov. 19 by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged with obstructing administration of law.
A 16-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested Nov. 19 by Officer Christian Magazzu and charged with cause/attempt bodily injury.