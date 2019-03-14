Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Dianne L. Budd, 49, of Long Beach, MS was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with DWI and possession of CDS.
Hysan Manning, 40, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged DWI.
Sherlynne R. Auguste, 37 of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with DWI.
David Crist, 48, of Vineland, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with theft of moveable property.
Jeffrey T. Anderson, 23, of Pleasantville, was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Gina F. Dejesus, 34, of Galloway was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with Possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky M. Gilliard Jr., 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with Possession of CDS.
Justin L. Gray, 29, of Mays Landing, was arrested on March 1 and charged with possession of CDS.
Kerry A. Morie, 46, of Galloway was arrested on March 1 and charged with theft of a moveable property and credit card theft.
Christian E. Lebbos, 29, of Wellington, FL, was arrested on March 2 and charged with receiving stolen property.