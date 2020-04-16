Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Craig D. Mallet, 22, of Cream Ridge, was arrested April 3 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Melissa A. Kushner, 51, of Toms River, was arrested April 3 and charged with shoplifting and defiant trespassing April 1 and again charged with defiant trespassing and shoplifting.

Antonio C. Monroe Jr., 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 31 and charged with shoplifting.

Shawn P. Giberson, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 30 and charged with aggravated assault/deadly weapon, possession/weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of weapon.

