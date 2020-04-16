Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Craig D. Mallet, 22, of Cream Ridge, was arrested April 3 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Melissa A. Kushner, 51, of Toms River, was arrested April 3 and charged with shoplifting and defiant trespassing April 1 and again charged with defiant trespassing and shoplifting.
Antonio C. Monroe Jr., 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 31 and charged with shoplifting.
Shawn P. Giberson, 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 30 and charged with aggravated assault/deadly weapon, possession/weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of weapon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.