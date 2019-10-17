Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Glen C. Michel, 62, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Oct. 5.
Gregory Todd Brandberg, 42, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 4.
Danielle Marie Taylor, 32, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 3.
Eduardo Maldonado Jr., 26, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with weapon and possession of weapon for unlawful purpose on Sept. 30.
Stephen J. Schell, 50, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 30.
Kadir J. Middleton, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Sept. 29.
Brittney P. Melanson, 24, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Sept. 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.