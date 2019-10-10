Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Michael J. Gilbert, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged Sept. 28 with defiant trespassing.

Luis A. Martinez-Colon, 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged Sept. 28 with theft.

Steven C. Palmer, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged Sept. 27 with defiant trespassing.

Carlton L. Chisolm, 38, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was arrested and charged Sept. 27 with hindering apprehension.

John A. Decarlo, 23, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged Sept. 25 with driving while intoxicated.

Douglas H. Kiraly, 53, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged Sept. 25 with stalking, harassment and obstruction of administration of law.

Steven C. Palmer, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged Sept. 25 with shoplifting.

Alison Johnson, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged Sept. 25 with assault on police, resisting arrest, improper behavior and falsely calling 911.

Taylor M. Bradshaw, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged Sept. 25 with DWI.

Thomas W. Johnson, 41, of Manahawkin, was arrested and charged Sept. 24 with DWI.

James S. Thurston, 46, of Atco, was arrested and charged Sept. 23 with DWI, possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Justin E. Harvey, 18, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged Sept. 22 with DWI.

Load comments