Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All persons named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Carlos S. Torres, 42, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on April 13 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.
Jeremy C. Thill, 23, of Dubuque, IA was arrested on April 13 and charged with possession of a handgun and possession of a weapon.
Michael M. Cozzoli, 32, of Mount Laurel, was arrested on April 13 and charged with fugitive from justice.
Jeremy J. Bastedo, 39, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on April 11 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
Jonathan D. Pease, 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested on April 11 and charged with DWI.
Kenneth C. Oehme, 32, of Forked River, was arrested on April 11 and charged with DWI.
Frank J. Meola Jr., 48, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on April 11 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles J. Mccarten Jr., 37, of Galloway Township, was arrested on April 10 and charged with shoplifting.
David Greenblatt, 49, of Galloway Township, was arrested on April 9 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron D. Kizer-goff, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested on April 8 and charged with burglary and theft of moveable property.
Briana Y. Torres, 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on April 8 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Whitley M. Molley, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested on April 8 and charged with possession of CDS.
Jared C. Taylor, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested on April 7 and charged with possession of CDS, distribution of CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gina F. Dejesus, 34, of Galloway Township, was arrested on April 7 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark A. Walker, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested on April 7 and charged with resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, obstruction of administration of law, and possession of drug paraphernalia.