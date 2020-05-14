Patricia M. Donaghy, 58, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 2 and charged with DWI.
Andrew J. Crosby, 24, of Port Monmouth, was arrested April 30 and charged with DWI.
Gabriel J. Donahue, 18, of Somers Point, was arrested April 30 and charged with possession of CDS.
James L. Sanders Jr., 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 26 and charged with shoplifting.
Joshua A. Feldbauer, 33, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 26 and charged with DWI.
Joshua S. Baals, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 25 and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and possession of CDS.
Danielle Kearney, 39, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 24 and charged with shoplifting.
Otto J. Herkert, 45, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested April 24 and charged with obstruction.
Eliangel L. Perez, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 23 and charged with burglary, theft, MV theft and criminal mischief.
Scott E. Miller, 57, of Tuckerton, was arrested April 21 and charged with DWI and obstruction.
Keneet Camacho, 38, of Absecon, was arrested April 20 and charged with cause of death while operating motor vehicle, DWI and leaving scene of fatal accident.
