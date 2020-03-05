Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Kevin V. Nixon, 34, of Mays Landing, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Douglas L. Oulton, 65, of Brigantine, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Steven C. Palmer, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with defiant trespassing.
Marquita N. Scott, 45, of Philadelphia, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with disarming law enforcement officer, assault on a police office, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, attempt to elude police and obstruction.
Shawn J. Colpo, 44, of New Castle, Delaware, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with obstruction and resisting arrest.
Susan K. Jones, 48, of Northfield, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with DWI.
