Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Nicholas M. Tarsitano, 18 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on October 26.
Dequan D. Edwards, 29 of Egg Harbor City, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on October 25.
Whitney X. Rhett, 25 of Millville, NJ was arrested and charged with DWI on October 25.
George D. Dean Jr., 31 of Port Republic, NJ was arrested and charged with Burglary and Theft of Moveable Property on October 24.
Stephen D. Meyers Jr., 29 of Woodbine, NJ was arrested and charged with Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest- Flight and Possession/Distribution of Hypodermic Needle on October 24.
George D. Dean Jr., 31 of Port Republic, NJ was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft of Moveable Property and Criminal Attempt on October 23.
Christian B. Shestko, 41 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief W/Damage and Harassment on October 23.
Michael V. Piperato, 29 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm for Unlawful Purpose, Terroristic Threats-Public Disruption and Obstructing Administration of Law on October 22.
Michael E. James, 56 of Galloway was arrested and charged with DWI on October 22.
Juan V. Roman, 34 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with Eluding -Substantial Risk of Physical Injury on October 21.
Andy E. Juarez-Bruno, 19 of Pleasantville, NJ was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on October 21.
Sahmad A. Greene, 23 of Galloway was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on October 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.