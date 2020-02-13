Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Rashaun W. Snead, 28, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Emily S. Schwartz, 23, of Mays Landing, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with terroristic threats.
Myasha S. Sanders, 25, of New York, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Peter R. Bekete, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Michael T. Grande 3rd, 38, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with possession of CDS, hindering apprehension, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jaquin G. Roback, 23, of Galloway Township was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with possession of CDS.
Steven Alan Woolford, 32, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with receiving stolen property.
Ashley A. Con, 22, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with possession of CDS.
Carlos S. Morales Jr., 36, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with burglary.
Christina J. Kim, 26, of Galloway Township was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with possession of CDS.
Marcos J. Morillo-Diaz, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
Tonya Tolliver-Forrest, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic needle.
Axel M. Lara-Salas, 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon.
Anjel Antonio Sepulveda, 34, of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with theft of movable property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.