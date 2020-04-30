Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Shaun E. Dalton, 41, of Mullica, was arrested April 18 and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Quention Hunt, 57, of Newark, was arrested April 17 and charged with burglary and theft.
Shane R. Russomanno, 30, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 15 and charged with obstruction.
Jerome I. Williamston, 24, of Pennsauken, was arrested April 11 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, possession of CDS, manufacturing of CDS and endangering the welfare of a child.
Darryl L. Beckham, 56, of Gibbsboro, was arrested April 9 and charged with assault on a police officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction.
David W. Belk, 43, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested April 9 and charged with shoplifting.
Diana L. Bradley, 61, of Galloway Township, was arrested April 9 and charged with DWI.
Joshua E. Coursey, 20, of Long Branch, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of CDS.
Patrick K. Grenald, 20, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested April 8 and charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and obstruction.
Jakob S. Gossage, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested April 7 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of weapon, and terroristic threats.
Michael F. Schurig, 24, of Absecon, was arrested April 7 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Andrea M. Ames, 26, of Absecon, was arrested April 7 and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.
Keith J. Ospina, 35, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 7 and charged with assault on a police officer, DWI, possession of CDS, disorderly conduct and obstruction.
Jason Reiner, 44, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 6 and charged with shoplifting.
Kalik R. Lane, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested April 5 and charged with resisting arrest, eluding police and obstruction.
