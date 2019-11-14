Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.
Sharell V. Chainey, 28, of Bellmawr, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Oct. 27.
Priscilla H. Peterson, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Oct. 27.
Jasmin M. Echevarria, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, possession of weapon and terroristic threats on Oct. 29.
Jamile D. Rivera, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Oct. 30.
Ryan R. Enright, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of CDS on Oct. 31.
Brian L. Krenzien, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Nov. 1.
Winston P. Dixon, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 2.
Natalie Latouche, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property and forged writing on Nov. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.