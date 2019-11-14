Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.

Sharell V. Chainey, 28, of Bellmawr, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Oct. 27.

Priscilla H. Peterson, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Oct. 27.

Jasmin M. Echevarria, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with weapon, possession of weapon and terroristic threats on Oct. 29.

Jamile D. Rivera, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on Oct. 30.

Ryan R. Enright, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of CDS on Oct. 31.

Brian L. Krenzien, 58, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on Nov. 1.

Winston P. Dixon, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia on Nov. 2.

Natalie Latouche, 28, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with theft of moveable property and forged writing on Nov. 2.

Load comments