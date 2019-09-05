Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

George K. Bolden Jr., 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with possession of CDS.

Christopher F. Adams, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.

Jennifer E. Cassai, 28, of Medford, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with DWI, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction of administration of law.

Dan C. Mays, 27, of Hammonton, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with hindering apprehension and disobedience of a court order. 

William T. Forth, 61, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with DWI.

Frank A. Fattori, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Roe M. Joshua, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with shoplifting, receiving stolen property, and hindering apprehension.

