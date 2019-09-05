Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
George K. Bolden Jr., 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with possession of CDS.
Christopher F. Adams, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with obstruction of administration of law.
Jennifer E. Cassai, 28, of Medford, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with DWI, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction of administration of law.
Dan C. Mays, 27, of Hammonton, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with hindering apprehension and disobedience of a court order.
William T. Forth, 61, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with DWI.
Frank A. Fattori, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roe M. Joshua, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with shoplifting, receiving stolen property, and hindering apprehension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.