Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Erica L. Kent, 29, of Vineland, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 14.
Gaetano L. Ricciardi, 19, of Lyndhurst, was arrested and charged with Alcoholic Beverage Under Legal Age on September 13.
Jessica L. Spell, 31, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with Theft of Moveable Property and Wrongful Impersonation on September 12.
Madison J. Hughes, 20, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 9.
Jordan Dixie Brock, 24, of Coraopolis, PA was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on September 9.
Tyshan E. Cooper-Roary, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on September 9.
Seth Bryan Burch, 26, of Carnegie, PA was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on September 9.
Jenna L. Fichetola, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested by and charged with Shoplifting on September 9.
Joseph A. Coviello III, 46, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with DWI on September 9.
Robert R. Thomas, 57, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault on September 8.
Austin M. Harker, 25, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS on September 8.
