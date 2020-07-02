Galloway Township

Galloway Township Police Department

 Submitted

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Lisa A. Jackson, 44, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 12 and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

David A. Terefenko, 41, of Manahawkin, was arrested June 11 and charged with DWI, possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Michael J. Costello, 62, of Manchester, was arrested June 7 and charged with possession of CDS.

Ryan C. Kielty, 25, of Barnegat, was arrested June 7 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 13 and charged with possession of CDS.

A 14-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 13 and charged with receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and obstruction.

A 14-year-old male, of Galloway Township, was arrested June 13 and charged with receiving stolen property and obstruction.

