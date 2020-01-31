Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Andrew Smith, 26, of Beach Haven, was arrested by K9 Officer David LaSassa and charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of administration of law Jan. 19
Sierra Lurene Warren, 25 of Beach Haven was arrested by K9 Officer David LaSassa and charged with hindering apprehension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of yypodermic needle Jan. 19
Brian G. Gross, 19 of Williamstown, was arrested by K9 Sgt. 1st Class Scott Winneberger and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance Jan. 20
Ryan E. Speller, 29, of Mays Landing, was arrested by Officer Michael Osorio and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 20
Salvador A. Pinkney, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Gregory Gillespie and charged with possession of CDS and possession of hypodermic needle Jan. 22
Melissa A. Kushner, 50, of Toms River, was arrested by Officer Kyle Kuhar and charged with defiant trespasser Jan. 23
Shemar K. Jackson, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Detective William Schroer and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm for unlawful purpose, criminal attempt and conspiracy Jan. 23
Navail L. Washington, 22, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Detective William Schroer and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm for unlawful purpose, criminal attempt and conspiracy Jan. 23
Isiah X. Tolbert, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Detective William Schroer and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of firearm for unlawful purpose, criminal attempt and conspiracy Jan. 24
Daniel Rios, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Officer Richard Andrews and charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 24
Daniel B. Hoag, 42, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested by Officer Richard Andrews and charged with possession of CDS and hindering apprehension Jan. 25
A Galloway Township 15-year old boy was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with lewdness Jan. 20
An Egg Harbor City 17-year-old boy was arrested by Officer Alex Bennett and charged with improper behavior Jan. 23
A Galloway Township 15-year-old boy was arrested by Officer Alex Bennett and charged with improper behavior Jan. 23
