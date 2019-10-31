Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen-signed complaints.

Jessica C. Feehan, 27, of Absecon, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 19.

Richard S. Baxter Jr., 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 19.

Winter I. Brown, 22, of Pleasantville, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 19.

Devin M. Williams, 21, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property on Oct. 17.

Andy A. Nelson Jr., 18, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of CDS on Oct. 17.

Edward D. Dixon, 55, of Medford Lakes, was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension on Oct. 16.

Shemar K. Jackson, 19, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and resisting arrest on Oct. 15.

Jesus P. Paz, 49, of Port Republic, was arrested and charged with DWI on Oct. 13.

