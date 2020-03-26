Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Rodney T. Cross, 35, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession/weapon for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats March 14.
Queen V. Davis, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated March 13.
Tyrus A. Harrell Foxworth, 26, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with possession/weapon for unlawful purpose and terroristic threats March 13.
Toni V. Wilson, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested and charged with obstruction March 13.
Courtney R. Eagen, 27, of Mullica, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance March 12.
Peter A. Marzano, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS March 11.
Jesse R. Gibson, 33, of Forked River, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault March 10.
Steven C. Palmer, 28, of Galloway Township, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest and defiant trespassing March 10.
Brent E. Dabbs Jr., 18, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on March 10.
Nathaniel M. Dunmore, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on March 9.
Ramone A. Willis, 55, of Bridgeton, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS on March 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.