Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Shawn Jesse Colpo, 44, of New Castle, Delaware, was arrested by Officer Richard Arroyo Jr. and charged with hindering apprehension and criminal trespassing Jan. 6.
Robert F. Jackson, 45, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Officer Cody Trout and charged with driving while intoxicated Jan. 11.
Melvin S. Lyons Jr., 25, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Kaitlyn Reyes and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance Jan. 11.
Dauane L. Batts, 29, of Ozone Park, New York, was arrested by SLEO. Michael LoBosco and charged with possession of CDS Jan. 11.
A 17-year-old Galloway Township girl was arrested by Officer Brent Grunow and charged with disorderly conduct Jan. 10.
