Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Kevin L. Daly, 27, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 20 and charged with assault on a police officer.
Maurice T. Hall, 61, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 20 and charged with shoplifting and hindering apprehension.
Lorraine K. Power, 52, of Turnersville, was arrested March 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Joseph T. Voss, 44, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested March 18 and charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.
Barry T. Voss, 67, of Pomona, was arrested March 18 and charged with obstruction.
Kyle C. Adams, 29, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested March 17 and charged with assault on health care worker, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Heather A. Resto, 26, of Mays Landing, was arrested March 17 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Eric O. Boukhediche, 32, of Absecon, was arrested March 16 and charged with burglary and theft.
Eric Scott, 55, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession of CDS and hindering apprehension.
David R. Searnock, 50, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 15 and charged with burglary, inflicting harm on police K-9, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstruction.
Michael T. Guggenheim, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 15 and charged with burglary and theft.
