Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Lamar D. Parker, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Joseph E. Blazo, 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and false imprisonment.

Maliah J. Linder, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with hindering apprehension.

Diana Boback, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with theft of movable property.

Andrew L. Benjamin, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Arseniy Navotniy, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of hypodermic needle.

Jennifer C. Kennedy, 29, of Absecon, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with DWI.

Christopher M. Gehricke, 56, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with DWI.

Kevin V. Scott, 32, of Franklinville, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of CDS, resisting arrest and obstruction of administration of law.

