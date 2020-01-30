Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Lamar D. Parker, 36, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Joseph E. Blazo, 48, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and false imprisonment.
Maliah J. Linder, 30, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with hindering apprehension.
Diana Boback, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with theft of movable property.
Andrew L. Benjamin, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Arseniy Navotniy, 35, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with possession of CDS and possession of hypodermic needle.
Jennifer C. Kennedy, 29, of Absecon, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with DWI.
Christopher M. Gehricke, 56, of Galloway Township, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with DWI.
Kevin V. Scott, 32, of Franklinville, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of CDS, resisting arrest and obstruction of administration of law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.