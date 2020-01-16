Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Andrew B. Pearson, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Detective Timothy Giberson and charged Dec. 30 with receiving stolen property.
Eric O. Boukhediche, 32, of Absecon, was arrested by Officer Keith Smith and charged Dec. 31 with criminal trespassing.
Michelle M. Maroney, 60, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was arrested by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr. and charged Dec. 31 with driving while intoxicated.
Christopher T. Lawson Jr., 21, of Warminster, Pennsylvania, was arrested by Officer James Mulholland and charged Jan. 1 with criminal trespassing
Rashawn S. Parks, 29, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr., and charged Jan. 1 with hindering apprehension
Brandy P. Stanley, 43, of Ventnor, was arrested by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr., and charged Jan. 1 with hindering apprehension
Robert F. Stanley 2nd, 38, of Ventnor, was arrested by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr., and charged Jan. 1 with possession of hypodermic needle
Jaquil M. Reynolds, 20, of Atlantic City, was arrested by Officer Michael Osorio and charged Jan. 1 with possession of controlled dangerous substance and distribution of CDS.
Douglas H. Kiraly, 54, of Toms River, was arrested by Officer Sajan Patel and charged Jan. 2 with stalking and harassment.
Clive D. Hope IV, 38, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested by Officer Ronald Gorneau Jr., and charged Jan. 2 with DWI, assault by auto, and resisting arrest.
Anaese E. Davis, 20, of Pleasantville, was arrested by Officer Brent Grunow and charged Jan. 3 with possession of CDS.
Rashawn A. Blount, 27, of Galloway Township, was arrested by Officer Keith Smith and charged Jan. 4 with DWI.
A 16-year-old Galloway Township boy was arrested by Officer Alex Bennett and charged Dec. 31 with three motor vehicle burglaries.
