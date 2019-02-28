Galloway Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proved guilty.
Michael A. Liedtka, 43, of Jackson Township, was arrested on Feb. 10 and charged with assault on medical services.
Patricia A. Gifford, 22, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 11 and charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tatiana O. Summer, 23, of Marlton, was arrested on Feb. 12 and charged with DWI.
Ashley L. Lilly, 21, of Heislerville, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with DWI.
Kalik R. Lane, 31, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with possession of CDS.
Felicia M. Burrell, 25, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with possession of CDS.
Evan L. Mercado, 24, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with possession of CDS.