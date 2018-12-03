Galloway Township Renegades win Cape Atlantic Junior Football title

The Galloway Township Renegades Pee Wee team fought their way back from a 22 to 6 third-quarter deficit to win the 2018 Cape Atlantic Junior Football League PeeWee Championship vs. the Egg Harbor Township Eagles Pee Wee at Byrne Stadium in Wildwood.
The final score was 29-28. Renegades tailback Lucas DiBiaso ran for two touchdowns, kicked two extra points and ran for a touchdown with 8 seconds remaining to put the Renegades ahead for good.
Quarterback Aidan Hartman added a rushing touchdown. A rushing touchdown by fullback Rylan Smith completed the scoring. Defensively, Aidan Savage had a crucial fumble recovery after a strip sack by Elias Martin to help spark the comeback. Both teams fought hard to the end and capped outstanding 9-1 seasons.