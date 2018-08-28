GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Six days before Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill that would have placed a 5-cent fee on single-use plastic and paper bags, Township Council voted 4-3 not to pass a resolution that would have banned single-use plastic bags in the township.
Mayor Anthony Coppola Jr. made it clear the opposition to a local ordinance banning plastic bags had nothing to do with whether plastic is bad but whether it would affect local businesses.
“I think that every person on council agrees that plastic bags are not sustainable,” said Coppola, whose family owns shops and businesses in Historic Smithville. “They don’t biodegrade, they’ve been known to break down to little pieces and get into our water systems, and they’ve been found in fish and wildlife in our area.”
The Green Fest was a huge success thanks to all who participated and shared literature, info…
The council members who opposed the ordinance believed the township should petition the state government to pass legislation regarding single-use bags, but it should not pass any local ordinances.
“Local businesses in Galloway would be subject to terms and conditions that our close neighbors in Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Egg Harbor City, Mullica and Port Republic would not be subject to,” said Coppola.
In vetoing the fee legislation, Murphy said the state measure was well-intentioned, but "the time has come for a more robust and comprehensive method of reducing the number of single-use bags in our state."
Locally, Brigantine recently introduced an ordinance that would ban single-use plastic bags in the city.
BRIGANTINE — After hearing comment from the public and making some edits to their original d…
Council members who supported the ordinance cited environmental concerns as well as health risks created by plastic.
“Over 4.5 billion plastic bags are used in our state alone, and only 5 percent of them are recycled,” said Councilwoman Mary Crawford, who introduced the ordinance. “We use them for 20 minutes, then they stay in our landfills for hundreds of years, longer than any of us will be on the planet.”
The vote was split on party lines. Democrats Crawford, Frank Santo and Jim Gorman voted in favor of the ban, while Republicans Tony DePietro, Robert Maldonado, Deputy Mayor Rich Clute and Coppola voted against it.