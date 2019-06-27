Garden State Academy, Galloway’s most prestigious preschool and Kindergarten, has commemorated their 6th year with yet another memorable End of the Year Show in the Campus Center Theater at Stockton University. This tradition is the ultimate culmination to an incredible year of learning, experiences, and friendship building. The event takes the time to showcase each child’s growth through class performances, Reader’s Theater, extracurricular activity demonstrations, and a breathtaking art show. There could be no better way to capture the spirit and philosophy of Garden State Academy.
Garden State Academy is a Preschool that serves children between the ages of 6 weeks and Kindergarten. This “real school for preschool” is unique to the area due to its low student to teacher ratios, Master level teachers, and developmentally appropriate practices. The philosophy of GSA combines the approaches of Maria Montessori, Reggio-Emilia, and other renowned philosophers such as Piaget and Vygotsky. Lead by owners, Tracey House and Linda Pecchia, the GSA Dream Team works together to create a real “home away from home” environment and provide the most memorable, authentic and influential preschool experience for every child. “We want our students to take the lessons they’ve learned and use them as they move forward throughout their lives. We focus on social and emotional development, promoting independence, and making healthy life choices,” states Linda Pecchia. Each week, the children are immersed in a school-wide theme. The activities are thoughtfully planned to incorporate all subjects and areas of development. The teachers are attune to each child’s individual abilities, needs, and learning styles, which are taken into account as lessons are implemented. You won’t find any workbooks or skill and drill worksheets in the school, but rather children fully engaged in motivating and hands on activities. Gardening, science experiments, process art, interactive literacy activities, introduction to Spanish, yoga and making hands-on snacks are just some examples of what the children experience. Teachers provide instructions, materials, and expectations and the children are encouraged to be independent as they learn by doing. This is consistent with the ideas of Jean Piaget who once stated, “…and each time one prematurely teaches a child something he could have discovered for himself, that child is kept from inventing it and, consequently, from understanding it completely.”
Garden State Academy’s founder, Tracey Campbell House, opened the school in the fall of 2013. She states, “My goal was to raise the bar for Early Childhood Education and provide all families with the opportunity to have a quality preschool program where the individual needs of children would be met. We teach to the whole child and strive to educate families and the community about the importance of education in the early years.” In addition to the GSA staff, there are student teachers and interns from local colleges, who observe and learn from the Master level teachers. When speaking with staff, the feeling of GSA being an innovative, collaborative, and welcoming environment was consistent across the board. Garden State Academy is the only local school with a pure Montessori classroom, led by a certified AMI Montessori teacher. There are numerous special education teachers, many of whom have experience as early intervention therapists. Each teachers unique experiences, backgrounds, and education are used throughout the school to enhance the overall school experience for every child. Extracurricular activities are available during the school day for an additional cost. Karate, gymnastics, mindfulness, and Soccer Shots are all available to be incorporated into a child’s school schedule.
To ensure the individual needs of each child are being met, the teachers conduct daily observations and periodic assessments. Parent conferences are held twice a year to review each students current levels of performance, accomplishments, and goals for the upcoming months. These observations and assessments are also used to support the suspicion of a delay or “red flag” in any area of development. Garden State Academy offers in-house Occupational Therapy and Speech Therapy for students who qualify for these services. They also provide family training and assist with referrals for outside evaluations and therapies.
In the fall of 2017, Garden State Academy relocated to the Smithville area of Galloway. It added the Little Sprouts Infant and Toddler Program, which allowed them to begin providing the highest quality of care to children as young as 6 weeks old. Little Sprouts is not a daycare, but rather a nurturing, loving, learning environment for the littlest students. In the fall of 2018, GSA also added two Galloway School District Grant Program classes. This program will continue to expand in the 2019-2020 school year by adding 3 new grant program classes at GSA’s second location on New York Road.
During the summers, GSA offers an 8 week Summer Program and Camp. Existing students in the Little Sprouts and Preschool Programs continue on for summer enrichment. The camp is open to children entering Kindergarten through 8th grade. Middle School students have the opportunity to be a Leader in Training and High School students can be a Counselor in Training. Both of these positions teach leadership, professionalism, and responsibility, as well as improve confidence. The 8 weeks are divided up by weekly themes and jam packed with outside activities, group games, water play, art, science, and a weekly field trip, which is optional.
Garden State Academy feels less like a school, and more like the “home away from home” that they strive to be. The children are happy, engaged, and understood. The environment is positive, respectful, and structured. The teachers communicate daily with parents about their child’s day through an interactive app, which includes the day’s activities, toileting, pictures, and more. The schools administration, along with GSA’s Parent Teacher Organization, create a wonderful sense of community by carrying on traditions such as the Holiday Art Show, children’s holiday shop, Sweetheart dance, End of the Year show, week of the young child, and seasonal field trips. GSA is truly “the place to be.”
Additional information on the aforementioned programs, activities, and the exceptional Garden State Academy staff can be found on the website www.gardentstateacademy.com. Any parent looking for the highest care and education for their young child, should absolutely call to schedule a tour to see how outstanding this program is.