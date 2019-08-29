The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District coordinates Child Find activities to locate, identify and evaluate school-age children residing within the district who may be in need of special education services.
If you have a child with a disability who is not receiving educational services, or if you suspect your child may have a disability, please contact the District Supervisor of Special Services at 609-625-0028.
