GEHR foundation awards grants and novice teacher awards

The Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation, in memory of Ralph W. Martin, hosted an evening of entertainment and presentation of awards and grants Tuesday, April 2, at the Absegami High School library.
Throughout the evening there were performances by the
Students from Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high school performed throughout the evening, showcasing their many talents. These performances included the Absegami Band, Oakcrest Dance and the Cedar Creek Choir.
The foundation awarded grants for the 2019-20 school year totaling over $13,000 to district staff to be used for educational projects or to establish collaborative educational activities that involve students from all three high schools. Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $225,000 in grants.
2019-20 grant recipients
• Michael McGhee at Cedar Creek: Cedar Creek Partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance, $2,000
• Michael Sykes at Cedar Creek: TRX Training for the Goal Specific Athlete, $627
• Sean Olson and Terra Hiltner at Oakcrest: Animal Assisted Interventions, $1,888.76
• James Garcia at Oakcrest: Flight Simulator, $650
• Sheila Tavarez and Trisha Daley at Oakcrest: Culinary Catering: Baking New Ways, $1,325.97
• Jason Thomas at Oakcrest: Falcon Pride on Display, $1,103.46
• Ron Schmid and Kass Schurtz at Absegami: Go BRAVES! Promoting School Spirit at Absegami, $2,092.15
• Brian Aron, Robert McConville, Ernie Rockelman, LizAnne LaRocca and Meg Sartain at Absegami: Veterans Day Discussion Panel — Band of Brothers, $433.87
• Laura Barry, Dominique Taccarrino, Julie Wright and Lauren Bianca at Absegami, Oakcrest and Cedar Creek: District ELL Summer Enrichment Field Trip, $290.50
• Bre Baker at Absegami: Reduce Single Use!, $2,139
• John Malecki and Scott Roesch at Absegami: PLT4M $600
The evening culminated with the naming of each school’s winner of the Dr. Foreman Novice Teacher award. This award is given annually in memory of Dennis Foreman, the much beloved principal of Oakcrest High School and one of the founding members of the education foundation. He was passionate about public schools and looked to hire individuals who would be equally dedicated to the education of our students. With Foreman’s passing in 2002, the foundation established an annual award that celebrates the beginning of a vibrant and exciting teaching career.
Dr. Dennis Foreman Novice Teachers of the Year
• Sheila Tavarez at Oakcrest
• Abby Lahr at Absegami
• Scott Ribinsky at Cedar Creek
The Greater Egg Harbor Regional Education Foundation was established in fall 1997 in honor of Ralph W. Martin, the district’s first business administrator and board secretary, who served the district from 1959 to 1997. The foundation is a nonprofit organization with the intended mission of contributing to the educational experience of students at Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools through the application of financial resources, materials and community volunteers.
The foundation’s main fundraising event is its annual golf tournament that will be Sunday, June 2, at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club. For more information about the tournament or any other foundation information, please contact foundation Executive Director Tom Grossi at 609-625-1399.