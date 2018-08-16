For the third consecutive summer, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District offers a limited free lunch to all district students, as well as all students in Hamilton, Galloway and Mullica townships and Egg Harbor City from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This federal grant program requires that the meals must be eaten in the cafeteria; carry out meals are not permitted. The program runs through Aug. 24. Students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure this grant opportunity remains available next summer.

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.