For the third consecutive summer, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District offers a limited free lunch to all district students, as well as all students in Hamilton, Galloway and Mullica townships and Egg Harbor City from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This federal grant program requires that the meals must be eaten in the cafeteria; carry out meals are not permitted. The program runs through Aug. 24. Students are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure this grant opportunity remains available next summer.
GEHR offers student free lunch all summer
Jacklyn McQuarrie
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
