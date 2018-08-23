GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Local Girl Scout Troop 11445 completed a Take Action project to educate the community about single-use plastic.
The girls researched the effects plastic is having on the oceans and learned ways everyone can use less plastic, such as packing re-usable straws, utensils, cups and bags to use when away from home.
The group of fifth-graders collected clean but unwanted T-shirts from the community and turned them into washable, re-useable bags. The girls gave the bags away — along with information on reducing plastic use — at the Farmers Market on June 14 and at National Night Out on Aug. 7.
The troop made and distributed at total of 230 bags, and collected a similar number of pledges to reduce single-use plastic.
Galloway-area girls entering grades kindergarten to 12 who are interested in joining the Girl Scouts can learn more and sign up at GSCSNJ.org. Adult volunteers are always needed too.