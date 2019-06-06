You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Go Green Galloway - Galloway Ambulance Squad: Always On Call

Working side by side with the Galloway Township Police and Fire Departments, the Galloway Ambulance Squad is part of a powerful combination of services in our community.

Also known as EMS or Galloway’s Emergency Medical Services department, this unit is led by Chief Chuck Uhl. Chief Uhl began his EMS career in Little Egg Harbor and came to Galloway in 2009.

The Galloway Ambulance Squad responds to approximately 6,500 calls for service per year, with an approximate 7-8 minute response time. There are typically three Galloway EMS vehicles available; one in the eastern part of Galloway at the Municipal Complex and two in the western part at the Carton Avenue site off Route 30. The dispatch center within the Police station keeps the EMS, Fire and Police resources coordinated and informed.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) aboard the ambulances are trained, salaried professionals. These men and women go through training such as six months at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT), certification courses at the Tony Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township studying anatomy and physiology, field training programs; and then must pass the NJ state exam and the national registry exam. These trained professionals are now doing more intense incident site stabilization to cut down on treatment delays during transport to the hospital. Some of this treatment can be equated with battlefield tactical care, where the initial interaction can be the difference between life and death. When asked about the use of helicopters, Chief Uhl said that they have been relying less on them; only once last year as compared to about 6 in the previous year. Some of the most serious and frequent accidents have occurred on Route 30 (White Horse Pike), and NJ DOT has taken some measures to help cut down on recurring problem spots.

Like the fire and police, the ambulance squad has been using the “Pro Phoenix” software program for dispatch co-ordination, reporting and documentation. Chief Uhl stressed that this program works great for Galloway and will be better as more surrounding towns link up as well. An example of a co-operative effort is the multi-jurisdictional FAA Tech Center and Atlantic City International Airport complex; shared by Galloway, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township and the fire facility located at the airport/National Guard area. It is imperative that all of these entities be able to communicate with each other across all services. “Pro Phoenix” helps with that. The Stockton University Mainland Campus is another example of a coordinated response area along with the Stockton Police there.

Funding for these services comes through insurance company billings. Chief Uhl says that obviously they provide services to all, regardless of ability to pay. Persons with inadequate or a lack of insurance will be able to pay their bill on terms worked out with the ambulance service.

The Galloway Ambulance Squad faces the added burden of the high rate of drug-related emergency calls. They must be prepared to deal with all sorts of drug scenarios and administer life-saving service. As well they must now be prepared to respond to gun violence incidents of all types. Again, this brings the branches of Police, Fire and EMS together, working in support and protection of each other.

You probably see the Galloway Township Ambulance service frequently responding to calls, but also as a proactive presence at community functions. The importance of cooperation and planning can’t be emphasized enough. Chief Uhl gives high praise to Police Chief Donna Higbee and her staff as well as to Fire Chief Rick Smith and all of the Galloway Volunteer Fire Departments. This level of competence and sustainable service puts Galloway residents and visitors in very good hands in times of need.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.