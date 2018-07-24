GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The gardens that encircle Patriot Lake received a much-needed touch-up the morning of July 22 with the help of a local volunteer group.
Go Green Galloway, a group dedicated to educating the community on living a more sustainable life, cleaned and weeded the gardens, which were in strong need of maintenance.
“Go Green Galloway has been in existence officially for about 15 years,” said Steve Fiedler, the secretary of the organization. “It’s a group of committed volunteers who take on projects all around the township.”
The gardens that surround the lake are reliant on volunteers to maintain them, but some have fallen into disrepair.
The garden the group was working on had been almost completely overgrown by multiflora rose, a pest plant that had nearly taken over the garden after years of growth.
Go Green Galloway meets every third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Atlantic County Library, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome.