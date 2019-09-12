GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — You may have noticed that something was missing in the township this past spring — the Go Green Galloway GreenFest! Well, we decided to try an entirely new approach: to hold our first ever fall GreenFest. The time period in the spring, especially around Earth Day, was full of events that occurred on the same days. Those events were awesome, of course, but we felt that environmental messages need to span the entire calendar. We are looking forward to a crisp, clear autumn day to celebrate all things green, such as produce, native plants and environmental vendors, to name a few; there will be something to please and educate people of all ages.
The date for this year’s seventh annual GreenFest is Saturday, Oct. 5 (rain date Sunday, Oct. 6). The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next to the gazebo by Patriot Lake on the Galloway Municipal Complex grounds, 300 Jimmie Leeds Road.
GreenFest is all about living sustainably. We have local farmers, home energy professionals, natural product vendors and local nonprofits engaged in the work of Earth stewardship. There will be music and food vendors as well as kids’ crafts and games all day. There will be a return appearance of the "Eyes of the Wild" animal educational presentation, always a crowd pleaser. The “Kids Go Green In Galloway” committee will conduct children’s activities, including a scavenger hunt and pumpkin painting. Go Green Galloway has a wide array of committees and initiatives underway. Please stop by the main entrance table to see how you can be a part of some of these active committees and special projects.
The Office of Sustainability will be conducting a shredding event in the front court/council chambers parking lot of the Municipal Complex on the morning of the GreenFest. If you bring your paper to the shredding event, you can get a voucher for a free gift at GreenFest. The shredding event will run from 9 a.m. to noon; it is for Galloway Township residents only and proper ID is required. There is no charge and no limit to the amount an individual can bring, but people who plan on bringing a lot should get there early, as once the truck is full it cannot accept any more material. It does not matter how the paper is presented; paper or plastic bags, plastic totes, etc. This is for residential material only, not for businesses. It is a drive-up option event, participants may remain in their cars if they wish and a shredding company worker can assist. Your containers will be returned to you if you wish, or they can be recycled by the company.
We would like to thank our sponsors thus far, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, the Glenn Insurance Co. and Merrill Lynch for their generous support of GreenFest 2019!
We still have space for additional food trucks and vendors, both nonprofit and commercial, who have environmental messages. Please contact Go Green Galloway at 609-742-7076 for more information and to submit an application.
