On August 29, Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District faculty and staff were treated to a sampling of the district's recent New Millennium's production of "The Wedding Singer" as they attended a Professional Development Day filled with workshops, breakout sessions and articulation programs prior to school's opening on Sept. 4.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Paula Rodriguez Rust, Sociologist and Diversity Educator, who spoke on Promoting Equitable School Environments by Identifying and Addressing Hidden Forms of Bias.