Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School Board of Education members receive awards

Several members of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education received recognition from the New Jersey School Boards Association in a ceremony at Atlantic City Country Club on May 13.
The New Jersey School Boards Association provides training requirements and enables school board members to reach their full potential, as well as promote the achievement of all students through effective governance.
Board member Marge Guenther was recognized for 35 years of service as a voluntary Board Member for both the Galloway School District and the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District.
Lois Garrison was recognized for 15 years of service as a voluntary Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board Member.
Dr. Anne Erickson received the Certified Board Leader award, the highest level of certification offered by the NJSBA Board Member Academy certification program.
For their advanced training, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education received recognition as a Certified Board of Education.