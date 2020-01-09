010920_gal_ham_newseum ohs newseum

The Media departments of Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School district, Absegami, Cedar Creek and Oakcrest high schools recently traveled to Washington, DC, to visit the Newseum. The museum honors the first amendment and upholds the history of freedom of speech in America. As the museum will shortly close its door, this was a special and once-in-a-lifetime trip for the students.

 Julie Hazard / provided

